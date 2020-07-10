Donna Jean Salinas passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2020. Services under the direction of Earthman Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd. Baytown Texas. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 and the service will begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, interment to follow at Cedar Crest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Road, Baytown, TX 77520.
Donna Jean Salinas, 68 of Baytown, Texas passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Donna was born in Many, Louisiana on January 30, 1952 to Mrs. Margaret Neal and James D. Johnson.
Commented