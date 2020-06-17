Dale Edward Abernathy passed away on June 11, 2020. A celebration of Dale’s life and spreading of his ashes will take place at a later time.
Dale Edward Abernathy, 73, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born on February 12, 1947 in Alvin, Texas to David and Pauline Abernathy. He grew up in Anahuac, Texas with his brothers and sisters; David (Bubba) Abernathy, Alice Dawson, Laura Tidwell and James Lewis Abernathy.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bubba Abernathy, and nephew James L. Abernathy, Jr.
Dale is survived by the love of his life, Jackie, married 32 years, sisters Alice and Laura, brother James, son Taz Edward Abernathy, stepson Anthony Dale Smith, stepdaughter Holly Lynnette Stauffer, grandchildren Jessica, Michaela, Tyler, Gage and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale was happiest when he owned and operated Abernathy Welding Service in Wimberley, Texas where he created custom gates in addition to sales, installation and servicing of gate operators. For many years he was surrounded by the beautiful hill country doing what he loved. He was known for his impeccable work ethic, his spirit of service, his expertise as a craftsman, his well-seasoned sense of humor, his love of God and his devotion to family. He was always warm and thoughtful, forging lifelong connections and friendships wherever he went. He was highly respected, deeply admired and well-loved by all who knew him. He will be dearly missed.
A celebration of Dale’s life and spreading of his ashes will take place at a later time.
Commented