Mary Evelyn Smith of Houston (North Shore) went to be with the Lord May 28, 2020.
Mary was born May 17, 1934 in De Valls Bluff, Arkansas. Mary was one of five girls born to Elmer and Johnnie Ann Hamilton.
Mary graduated from Des Ark High School in Arkansas, obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Henderson State Teachers College, in Arkansas, and her Master’s in Education from Stephen F. Austin State University. It was at Henderson State where she caught the eye of Gilbert, Sr. It was truly love at first sight!
Mary and Gilbert Smith Sr. were soon married and celebrated 57 glorious years together until his death in 2014. Mary taught for Galena Park Independent School District at Green Valley Elementary School for 30 years.
After retirement, Mary and Gilbert loved traveling to many places, near and far. Some of their favorite places were touring the East and West Coasts, Alaska, Germany, and the Holy Land. Mary always loved the outdoors, traveling and spending time with her husband and family. She was one of the kindest ladies you could ever want to meet.
Mary Evelyn was a long-time member of Holy Trinity United Methodist Church of Houston. She enjoyed her church immensely. Mary loved serving on several committees, singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday School and playing the piano.
Mary is survived by her three children, Stephanie Smith Thompson and husband, Fred, of Cypress, Texas, Terri Lyn Smith Golden of Eufaula, Oklahoma and son, Gilbert Smith Jr. and wife, Mary Kaye of Mont Belvieu, Texas. She leaves five grandchildren Kirby, Megan, Mallory, Tyler and Gregory; great grandchildren Ryan, Jade, Eli, Dyanna, Kenny, J.T., Cody, Aydann, and Amelia; her two sisters Jo Ann Kelly of Hartsville, Tennessee and Carolyn Eagle of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Mary Evelyn will be continued to be loved and missed dearly by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank the staff at Swan Manor of Baytown and Faith Community Hospice of Baytown for their patience and compassionate care.
Funeral for Mary Evelyn will be Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Earthman Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road in Baytown. Interment will be Tuesday, June 9,2020 at 11 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery in north Houston.
To offer condolences and words of encouragement for the family, please visit www.earthmanbaytown.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity United Methodist Church in Houston, 13207 Orleans Street Houston, Texas 77015 in memory of Mary Evelyn Smith.
