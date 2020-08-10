Charles Corbell passed away surrounded by family on August 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Faith Presbyterian Church, 3900 N. Main St, Baytown, Tx 77521, or First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville, 1801 19th Street, Huntsville, Tx 77340, or the charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life service with Military Funeral Honors is Saturday, August 15, at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville, 1801 19th Street, Huntsville, with the Rev. Dr. Richard T. Kleiman officiating. Masks and social distancing required. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of McNutt Funeral Home.
Charles Corbell passed away surrounded by family on August 3, 2020. Born July 11, 1929 to Gladys and Joe Corbell of Mineral Springs, Arkansas.
Commented