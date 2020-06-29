Marvin Alvarez passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Sterling-White Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Marvin’s Life to follow at 11 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sterling-White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, Texas.
Marvin Alvarez, 52, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born on January 23, 1968 in Ganado, Texas to Roberto Alvarez and Eloisa Gonzales.
