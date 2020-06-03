Harold James Wheatfall passed peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas.
Harold Wheatfall was born on November 26, 1950 to Robert L. Wheatfall and Lorena Chambers Eagleton in Houston, Texas. Harold was a loving and devoted man. He embraced everyone he met with a welcoming smile and warm heart.
He leaves behind a wife Temiko Wheatfall, a son Christopher Wheatfall, and grand-daughters Jasmine and Chrystal Wheatfall. Due to pandemic of COVID-19, there will be a private service held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at McDuffie's Mortuary at 2 p.m. in Houston, Texas.
Although that is the case friends and family are welcome to attend the viewing held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McDuffie's Mortuary.
