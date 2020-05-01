Marvin Ray Adams (91) passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at his home. He was born in Livingston, Texas on November 14, 1928.
He was a graduate of Livingston High School, a veteran of the Korean War, and a member of the Masonic Lodge #231 in Highlands, Texas.
Marvin was married to his wife of 56 years, Joyce Stone Adams, and was a resident of Highlands, Texas for over 69 years.
He was a long-time member of Highlands Church of Christ and recently Crosby Church of Christ. He was retired from Shell Oil Refinery where he worked for over 34 years.
He enjoyed many years of retirement traveling in the airstream, spending summers in Estes Park with friends and family, fishing at their “place” on Lake Livingston and hunting with his son and grandsons.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Stone Adams; brothers, J.C. Adams, R. D. Adams, Richard Adams; and sister, Thelma Creel.
He is survived by children, Gary Adams and Diane, Lisa Pierpoline and Robert; grandchildren, Sarah Van Huis and Tim, Kevin and Payton Adams, Adam, Abby, and Ally Pierpoline; and great grandchildren, Corbin and Camille Van Huis; and brother, Winston Adams.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at Visiting Angels and Traditions Hospice in Baytown.
In light of the current health and safety concerns of COVID-19, a graveside service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. at White Cemetery in Highlands, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice.
