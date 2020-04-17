Iva Lee Tucker Griffith passed away peacefully in her home, Saturday April 4, 2020. A private family graveside was held.
Iva Lee Tucker Griffith of Baytown, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home, Saturday April 4, 2020.
She was born in Baytown to Leander and Iva Gertrude Tucker who lived on Fayle Street. Mr. Tucker was an employee of Humble Oil until he died in 1956. The Tucker family was from Lufkin, Texas.
She is survived by her sons James Lee Griffith and his son, Nicholas Leone, and Lanny Griffith and his wife Debbi and their girls Sarah and Hannah Griffith of Houston.
Griffith, one of nine, is also survived by brothers and sister, Bob Tucker of Lufkin, Frank Tucker of Katy, and Nell Ruth Tucker Coker of Nacogdoches. A host of nieces and nephews survive her also.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Elmer, Sonny Griffith.
A private family graveside was held.
The family would like to thank the ladies of Ascend Hospice Care with a special thanks to our cousins Tot Nelson and Lisa Nelson Dulaney of Katy, Texas.
Commented