Shirley Ann Baca Wright passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. In light of current health and safety concerns, the family will host a celebration of life at a later date. If friends desire, a memorial contribution in Shirley’s memory can be made to The Rice Annual Fund – The Rice Investment scholarship fund providing full scholarships for students who may not otherwise be able to afford tuition: riceconnect.rice.edu/giving
Shirley Ann Baca Wright (84) of Baytown, Texas passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. She was born in Wharton, Texas to Millie and Frank Baca on February 13, 1936. She was a proud graduate of Rice University, class of 1959 where she met her husband and best friend of 60 years.
Shirley married Bobby Ray Wright on November 26, 1959. Several teaching jobs later, after following Bobby’s coaching career across Texas, they landed in Baytown where she spent the next few decades teaching English at Ross S. Sterling High School, eventually serving as department head until her retirement in 1992.
Shirley was a forever learner and beloved teacher. She was a true grammarian, an avid reader, and she loved RV-ing across the country with her friends and family. She knew more about football than most men and loved her Astros. She was a collector of memorabilia and memories. But more than all of those things, Shirley was a loving companion, a proud mother, a devoted grandmother, and a thoughtful and generous friend.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bobby Ray Wright, daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and John Golden, and her grandson, Joshua Golden of Houston, her Delta Kappa Gamma, Epsilon Psi chapter sorority sisters, and the Gander Coaches Wives club. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Baca, her mother, Millie Baca Sprta, and sister Margaret Wobbe.
The family appreciates the many loving caregivers who attended to Shirley’s daily needs at The Village at Gleannloch Farms.
In light of current health and safety concerns, the family will host a celebration of life at a later date.
If friends desire, a memorial contribution in Shirley’s memory can be made to The Rice Annual Fund – The Rice Investment scholarship fund providing full scholarships for students who may not otherwise be able to afford tuition: riceconnect.rice.edu/giving
Commented