Wilma Jean Sargent, 74 of Baytown, Texas went peacefully to be with our Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Wilma was born April 18, 1946 in Rossville, Georgia to the late Timothy Newton Kelley and Rosie Girtrude Thomas.
Wilma was dearly loved and preceded in death by her husband Roy R. Sargent. We take comfort from their reunion and an eternity together.
She absolutely loved spending time with her family and adored all her grandchildren and great grandchildren and had a passion for baking and cooking. Her Monkey Bread was the talk of the town.
Wilma is survived by her sons, David Sargent, Jesse Silvers, Roy Sargent II wife Shalaine; sisters, Betty, Shirley; grandchildren, Sarah, Jessica, Justin; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Landon, Madisyn, DaisyMae, Casey, Dylan, Ryder, and numerous friends.
