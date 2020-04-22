Elliott L. (Buddy) Dean Jr. passed away April 19, 2020. Services will be held Saturday April 25, 2020 at Rollingbrook Fellowship, 505 Rollingbrook Dr, Baytown, TX 77521 at 1:00 PM with graveside service to follow. Service will be live streamed via https://www.facebook.com/rollingbrookfellowship/
Services will be under the direction of Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr, Baytown, TX 77521, (281) 422-8111. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.NavarreFuneralHome.com
Elliott L. (Buddy) Dean Jr, 81, passed away April 19, 2020 at home with his wife and son by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Frazier Dean, son and daughter in law Loyd and Gina Dean, 2 brothers and their spouses, John A. and Suzanne Dean and William R. and Freida Dean, 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Larry A. Dean, mother, Lola Andrews Dean and father Elliott L. Dean Sr.
Buddy was born in Dean Community, Dale County, Alabama (Ozark area). He attended elementary and Jr. high in Dale county, Alabama. He graduated high school in 1956 at Enterprise, Alabama then attended Auburn University where he graduated in 1960 with a BS in chemical engineering.
Between his senior and junior year at Auburn he came to Baytown, Texas in the summer to work at the Humble Oil and Refining Co. (now Exxon/Mobil) where he met his wife to be Sue Frazier. After graduation from Auburn in 1960 he came back to Baytown and hired on with Enjay Chemicals (now Exxon/Mobil Chemicals) where he worked for 40 years and retired in 2000. After retiring from Exxon/Mobil Chemicals he went on to work for Engineers and Constructors International (ECI), a subsidiary of Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding(MES) of Tokyo, Japan from 2001 to 2017. For most of those years he worked in either Japan or Singapore
In 1961 he and Sue Frazier were married and raised their family in Baytown. He was dedicated to providing service to others. He was a longtime deacon at First Baptist Baytown (now Rollingbrook Fellowship). He worked tirelessly at the church anytime something needed to be done. He continued to be part of the church even while working abroad as a member of Tokyo Baptist Church (TBC), Misato, Japan Mission Of TBC, and International Baptist Church of Singapore. He was also a member of the Baytown Optimist club where he did a great deal of service working with the kids of the community. For many years he coached Optimist pee-wee football and then went on to be a coordinator. He also coached and managed little league baseball in the Baytown North Little League and then moved on to coach Jr. high baseball in the Optimist teenage baseball program. He was also a member of the Baytown Citizens Advisory Panel (CAP) for Industry - citizens liaison.
Buddy spent his whole life dedicated to helping and serving his family and others wherever he could. A truly selfless and humble man of God who will be greatly missed.
