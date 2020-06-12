Mildred Smith Kunz passed away on June 10, 2020. The family will hold a private service and burial on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church.
Mildred Smith Kunz saw the face of Jesus on June 10, 2020 after being blessed with 94 years of living life to the glory of God. Mildred was born on April 23, 1926 to her proud parents, Marcus Nathan and Susie Cordelia Smith in Oklaunion, Texas. Mildred graduated from Devine High School where she was a cheerleader. Mildred met the love of her life, Ralph H. Kunz, on a blind date in 1946. They married in 1947 and danced their way through 72 years of marriage. Mildred and Ralph had two daughters, Cynthia Gay Thigpen and Patti Jo Albright. They moved to Baytown in 1963 and built a life of service to their church and community. Mildred was a teacher’s assistant for many years with Goose Creek Consolidated ISD. Eventually, they were blessed with four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom are perfect in their eyes.
Mildred’s greatest joy was cooking for her family. She was the official birthday cake baker, and her special requests were red velvet and pistachio cakes. The kitchen was her domain, and she was never shy about expressing her prowess there! Mildred and Ralph attended countless years of baseball, football and cheer competitions for their grandchildren, and were often the loudest fans in the stands! Mildred and Ralph traveled with the Baytown Gadabouts for many years after retirement. They were proud members of St. Marks Methodist, Grace Methodist, and Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist churches where they served faithfully. In addition to her fierce love for her family, Mildred was fiercely loyal to the Houston Astros. She wore an authentic jersey with GRANNY proudly displayed on the back as she watched every single televised game. Her other passion was listening to CMT every Saturday morning while she and her love danced the morning away.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings and her beautiful daughter, Cindy Thigpen. She is survived by her husband, Ralph H. Kunz, daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Bart Albright, son-in-law, Harold Thigpen, grandchildren, Marcus and DeeAnn Thigpen, Emily and Johnny Johnston, Nathan Thigpen, and Adam Albright; great grandchildren, Tillman Thigpen, Tanner Thigpen, Payton Thigpen, Cullen Thigpen, Tucker Thigpen, Cooper Johnston, and Charli Jo Johnston. She is also survived by a sister, Leona Bradley and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Honoring the family as pallbearers are: Adam Albright, Bart Albright, Johnny Johnston, Clay Kuykendall, Weldon Preiss, Marcus Thigpen, Harold Thigpen, and Scott Wilks
The family will hold a private service and burial on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church
Commented