Betty Jo Harrison was accepted into the loving arms of her Savior on July 30, 2020. Betty attended Memorial Baptist Church for most of her life. Her services will be held in the church chapel on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 with visitation to begin at 10 a.m. and memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Randy Piatt officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Memorial Baptist Church or the Relay for Life Cancer Fund. Words of comfort and fond memories may be shared with the family at navarrefuneralhome.com
