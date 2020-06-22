James Douglas Strangmeier passed away on June 18, 2020.Services for James will be held on Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Baptist Church Chapel, located at 600 W. Sterling, in Baytown, Texas. The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at Cedar Crest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ministries of Memorial Baptist Church.
James Douglas Strangmeier was born on March 25, 1972, in Mesa, Arizona. He passed away in his home on June 18, 2020. He was 48.
James graduated from Texas State Technical College with Associates Degrees in Instrumentation Technology and Electromechanical Technology.
James is survived by his parents, James Melvyn Strangmeier, M.D., and Nelda G. Strangmeier of Baytown, Texas; sisters, Dianne Thornton and her husband Tim, of Pearland, Texas; Suzanna Strangmeier of Aurora, Illinois; and Claudia Strangmeier of Baytown, Texas; nephews Max Thornton, John Boyes, and Benjamin Boyes; nieces Rachel Thornton and Abby Thornton; and numerous cousins and extended family.
Services for James will be held on Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Baptist Church Chapel, located at 600 W. Sterling, in Baytown, Texas. The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Burial will follow at Cedar Crest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Rd.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ministries of Memorial Baptist Church.
