Alton (Skip) LeBlanc, 65 of Baytown, Texas passed away peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020.
He was born March 15, 1954 in Queens, New York to George and Carolyn LeBlanc where shortly after they moved to Fayetteville, North Carolina where he grew up and lived most of his life.
Later Skip would go on to work overseas in Kosovo, Djibouti, Africa, and Kuwait where he met his wife Sandra and moved to Baytown in 2006.
Skip was an avid racing fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father George E. LeBlanc.
He is survived by his wife Sandra LeBlanc; mother Carolyn LeBlanc his son and daughter-n-law Robbie and Dottie LeBlanc and their son Jake; brothers Michael and wife Gayle LeBlanc and Johnny LeBlanc; sisters Carol Heflin and husband Steve and Debbie LeBlanc along with his stepchildren Joanna O’Brien, Steven Fox, Daniel Fox, and Jamie Moody; also 12 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at Pulmonary Fibrosis.org.
