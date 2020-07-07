Dennis Lee Lindemann passed away on March 7, 2020. Services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. (PROMPT) at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77038. Celebration of Life: final ride and prayer time, location, route schedule details, etc. on Facebook page. **Must wear mask at cemetery**
Dennis Lee Lindemann, 48 years of age, gained his wings unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Dennis was born in Milwaukee, WI on June 13, 1971. He joined the Army Reserves in 2001 after 9/11 as active duty in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
