Patricia Ann Burns passed away on June 21, 2020. Due to the current situation with COVID-19 a private graveside service and committal will be held in Magnolia Park Cemetery for immediate family only. Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.SterlingFuneralHome.com
Patricia Ann Burns, 79, of Dayton, Texas passed away on June 21, 2020 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 3, 1941, in Baytown to the late Joe Hunter Bittle and Erma Mae Duhon.
Commented