James Carl Sparkman, 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on April 19, 2020 in Baytown, Texas.
Born in Baytown, Texas, he was the son of Bennie and Thelma Sparkman.
He graduated in 1967 from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown and attended Lee College. James was invited to join the United States Army in 1969 and spent basic training in El Paso, Texas. He was stationed in Indianapolis, Indiana, Viet Nam, San Antonio, Berlin, Germany, and Ft. Polk, Louisiana.
He will be remembered for his love of life and family, his sharp wit and sense of humor. Quick to smile, he had an adventurous spirit and love of off-road vehicles.
He was a member of Second Baptist Church, attending along with his parents and siblings.
He is survived by sons Bryan Sparkman and wife Lauren; and Steven Sparkman, grandchildren Dylan Sparkman, Brooklyn Sparkman and Logan Sparkman; niece Shawna Wolfe Sparkman and Tammy; great nieces Breanna Wolfe and Amber Wolfe; brother, Ron Sparkman and wife Shirlene; and sister Glenda Sparkman.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Thelma Sparkman, brother Bennie Wayne Sparkman and sister Brenda Diane Sparkman.
Always wanting to help others, it was James’ unselfish desire to donate his earthly body to the University of Texas McGovern Medical School so doctors could potentially learn to help other patients live healthier and longer lives.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Second Baptist Church, 6227 N. Main Street, Baytown, Texas or to the charity of choice.
