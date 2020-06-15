Ann Lawrence passed away on June 11, 2020. The family will have a funeral at 10 a.m. on June 17, 2020 at Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church, 2714 Ferry Road, Baytown, Texas 77520. Interment will follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Road, Baytown, Texas 77520
Ann Lawrence received her Heavenly Wings on June 11, 2020 surrounded by her husband and daughter. Ann fought the good fight of faith against cancer and was promoted to her heavenly home. She was a member of Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church. Her parents, Tom and Esther Bayliss, precede Ann in death.
Left to cherish Ann’s memory is her husband of 23 years and the love of her life, Larry Lawrence; daughter, Phyllis Dutton; son, Solomon Dutton; grandchildren, Karlie Dutton, Chelby Elkins, Bobo Kersh, Mason Dutton; great-grandchild, Gavin Christopher; her very special “sister”, Nina Barbee.
Ann was also known as “The Avon Lady”. She also worked as a florist. Ann was loved by many and will be greatly missed by many.
The family will have a funeral at 10 a.m. on June 17, 2020 at Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church, 2714 Ferry Road, Baytown, Texas 77520. Interment will follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Road, Baytown, Texas 77520
