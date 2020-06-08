Yvonne Ponton Sessions, 88, of Coppell, Texas went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020. The family will welcome friends for a time of visitation on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Crespo & Jirrels funeral home. At 1:30 p.m. Yvonne’s celebration of life will begin followed by a burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Yvonne was born in Houston, Texas on January 9, 1932. She was the daughter of Harmon Ponton and Etta Lee Poole. She grew up in Austin and Baytown, Texas and had three siblings, Nancy, Joseph, and Richard Salahi.
She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas and studied at Baylor University in Waco, Texas ultimately earning a certification to become a medical technologist.
She worked in the Houston, Texas area for 30 years at various hospitals and research centers under the University of Texas health care system.
She was a devout Christian and a lifelong active member of the Episcopal church. She served as a lay minister for the church, giving communion for the sick and was always by the side of her patients that were in need in the hospitals and research centers where she worked.
She was married to Bill Stanger of Baytown, Texas her high school boyfriend and had two children Mark and David Stanger.
She later married Leon Sessions of Houston, Texas. She loved and devoted her life to helping her deaf son David Stanger achieve an independent life by supporting him in achieving his education including college and a meaningful work career. She never thought anything was impossible and would always find a way to make things work. She was a graceful woman, was always dressed immaculately and never left the house without her makeup on.
She enjoyed the opera, symphony, museums, fashion, traveling, and spending weekends and holidays with her family.
She is survived by her sister Nancy Renfro; her brother Joe Salahi; her son Mark Stanger; her three grandchildren, Kendall Stanger, Michael Stanger, and Travis Stanger and her granddaughter Sophia Stanger.
