Knute Alvin Blomstrom, Jr., age 84, of Rochelle, Texas passed away Wednesday evening, May 6, 2020 at his residence in Rochelle. Knute was born July 6, 1935 in Houston to Knute Alvin Blomstrom, Sr. and Gertrude Mae (Wilson) Blomstrom.
He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown in 1953. He married Helen Louise Spiers on March 20, 1954 in Houston. He was an engineering technician for Exxon Oil for 33 years, retiring in 1986. He lived in Crosby, Texas for 29 years before moving to Rochelle in 1993.
Knute led a full life. He was known for his kindness, generosity and his servant heart. He was very active in sports, church and community organizations over the years. He was a member of the Rochelle Baptist Church where he served as deacon for many years and served on the Board of Directors of the Heart of Texas Memorial Hospital for several years.
Graveside services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Sterling-White Cemetery, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Road in Highlands, Texas.
Knute Blomstrom will lie in state at the pavilion at Sterling-White Cemetery Wednesday, from 12 Noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Friends may view Knute Blomstrom’s Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com.
Knute Blomstrom is survived by his wife Helen Louise Blomstrom of Rochelle; son Chuck Blomstrom and wife Paula of Crosby; daughters Karen Blomstrom and husband Tommy Lowden of Crosby and Susan Blomstrom Hurst of Weaverville, California; daughter-in-law Robin Morris of Crosby; grandchildren David Vogelpohl and wife Catherine, Stephen Vogelpohl, Jeffrey Vogelpohl and wife Stacey, Jacob Gunner Blomstrom, Ashlynn Blomstrom, Ronnie Blomstrom, Cody Evans and Lacey Painter; great-grandchildren Luke, Jake, Ava, Jackson and Emily Vogelpohl and Alice Fancher. Also survived by sisters-in-law Frances Brown and Helen Spiers; nephews Bill Spiers and wife Chris, Rod Brown and wife Christy and Rusty Brown and his wife Bonnie; special cousins David Blomstrom, Thomas Blomstrom, Martha Anderson, John Blomstrom, Patty Jaeger and Bill Jaeger; and his extended family, Joyce Wilson and her children Clint Wilson and his wife Kissee and Dr. Mary J. Flannery and her husband Mike.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Arthur (Tiger) Blomstrom and sister Geraldine Blomstrom.
Memorial contributions in memory of Knute Alvin Blomstrom, Jr. may be made to the Women’s Missionary Union, %Rochelle Baptist Church, P.O. Box 126, Rochelle, Texas 76872.
