Johnnie Ree Miller, 93, of Baytown, passed away May 18, 2020. She was born in Broken Bow / Idabel, Oklahoma on October 27, 1926 to John Thomas Crippens and Ruby Lee Crippens. She was married to Robert E. Miller for 54 years.
Johnnie was a homemaker throughout her life. She was a member of Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist Church and had a passion for her church and her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Miller; brothers Raymond Porter and Kenneth Porter; sister-in-law’s, Aurora and Maxine Porter; sister Margie Fay Benge.
She is survived by her sister Ruby Lee Richardson; sons, Robert E. Miller and wife Peggy, and Richard Miller; grandsons, Sean, Eric, and John Miller; great grand children, Caitlyn Miller, and Brooks Miller; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday May 21, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521.
A funeral service will be held on Friday May 22, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home with the burial to follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery.
