Dorothy (Dot) T. Burwick passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Dorothy (Dot) T. Burwick, 84, of Baytown, Texas passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Fairfax, Alabama on August 23, 1935 to Melvin and Florence Trigg.
Dorothy had a career doing Inside Sales for Industrial Valve and Pipe Co. in Houston, Texas.
She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. She had a passion for reading great books of Mystery.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey W. Burwick; and parents, Melvin and Florence Trigg.
She is survived by her brothers, Jack Trigg and wife Becky, Dennis Trigg and wife Carolyn; adopted daughter, Debra Starr and husband Stephen; grandchildren, Morgane Starr and Joshua Englishbee; two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, many friends, and business associates over the years.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 20, 2020, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521.
A private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd. Baytown, Texas 77521. Those who would like to view the live stream video of the graveside service may do so at our Navarre Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook Page @ https://www.facebook.com/NavarreFuneral/
Special thanks to the care team of St. James House- with special thanks to: Sandy DeVries, Marni Chaidez, and Carolyn Hall, Director: Person Caretaker Virginia Stewart.
