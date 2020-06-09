Domingo R. (Mingo) Lopez passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., with rosary services at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown.
Mingo was born June 17, 1945 in Corpus Christi, to parents; Antonio and Rosenda Reyes Lopez, a former resident of Palacios, Texas, he started his career working for the City of Palacios. Baytown was his home for the last 39 years, where he laid down roots for his family. He was a retired operator from Lyondell Bissell and member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He led a conjunto band for 40+ years. He followed his ancestors by mastering the accordion and was also an avid golfer. The love he had for his “Honey” (wife), children, and grandchildren was never ending. He treated his children’s friends like they were his own and was known for his ability to fix anything.
Mr. Lopez was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Antonio Lopez Jr., Roy Lopez, infant twins, Michael Lopez, Juan Lopez, and Narcizo Lopez.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Aurora Gatica Lopez, sons: Domingo Lopez, Jr. (Josie) and Gabriel Roy Lopez (Yvonne), daughters: Sabina Trevino (Albert) and Carmen Lopez (Jeff), sisters: Lupe Herrera, Irene Vargas (Elpidio), Yolanda Coronado (Johnny), Melody Laredo (Pete), and Nora Lopez, brothers: Oscar Lopez (Laura) and Joe Lopez (Rachael), grandchildren: John Gomez (Angela), Domingo Lopez, III (Vanessa), Michael Lopez (Tara), Matthew Lopez, A.J. Trevino (Ladel), Samariah Trevino, Jonathan Ramirez (Brianna), Valerie Lopez, Gabriel Lopez, and Lauren Ramirez, his in-laws that were very special to him, 14 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
