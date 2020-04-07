Alice Pavlicek Wasson passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Private graveside only service is under the care of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis, Texas, and will be held at Lagarto Cemetery in Lagarto, Texas on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Should family or friends desire, donations may be made to: Westshore Baptist Church, 150 FM 534, Sandia, TX 78383 or Lagarto VFD, 175 FM 3162, Sandia, TX 78383
Alice Pavlicek Wasson joined her beloved husband, Brownie in heaven on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born November 24, 1934 in Sinton, Texas to Edith Lucile Perkins Pavlicek and John Ed Pavlicek.
Alice married Brownie Wasson February 11, 1956 in Robstown, Texas and they resided in Banquete, Texas for four years. They moved to LaPorte, Texas and then Mont Belvieu, Texas and lived there until they retired in 1994 to move to Lagarto, Texas.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Todd and Leann Wasson of Cove, Texas, her daughters and their husbands, Jan and Randy Williams of Mont Belvieu, Texas and Rhea and Clint Smith of Huffman, Texas; her grandchildren Jennifer Dover, Lindsey Hoskins and husband Houston, JT Wasson, Katy Smith, and Rachel Smith; her great grandchildren Liz Williams, Hunter Hoskins, Cole Williams, Hayley Hoskins, and Haddie Hoskins.
The family would like to "thank" Swan Manor Assisted Living & Faith Community Hospice for their loving care.
Private graveside only service is under the care of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis, Texas, and will be held at Lagarto Cemetery in Lagarto, Texas on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Should family or friends desire, donations may be made to:
Westshore Baptist Church, 150 FM 534, Sandia, TX 78383 or
Lagarto VFD, 175 FM 3162, Sandia, TX 78383
