After a brave battle with cancer, Thomas Howard Ross was welcomed into the Lord’s presence peacefully on April 1, 2020, with his longtime companion, Sue Bedell, by his side. He was born October 25, 1937 in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Growing up in rural Arkansas, he developed a love for the outdoors that remained with him throughout life.
After graduating valedictorian from Stuttgart High School, Tom attended the University of Arkansas, graduating with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1959. He then accepted a position with Exxon. His passion and dedication allowed him to move up within Exxon, and he worked for Exxon until his retirement in 1998. Tom initially moved to Houston, TX, following college, and lived in Baytown, TX for ten years. In 1973, when Exxon transferred him to Billings, MT, he moved his family and fell in love with Montana.
Tom loved Montana and the outdoors. He especially enjoyed elk & deer hunting, fishing, hiking, and skiing with his family and friends. As he would attest, it was inevitably the “planning” part that Tom enjoyed as much as the adventure itself. Tom skied Big Sky Resort for the last time at age 81. He also enjoyed the Billings and Bozeman Symphony and was a Kiwanis member and a volunteer for the Special K Ranch outside of Columbus, while living in Billings. Following retirement from Exxon, he moved to Big Sky, MT (2001), later residing in Bozeman, MT, where he was involved in “Big Sky Kids” and the Hope Lutheran Church.
Tom’s enthusiasm and positivity toward life will always be remembered and cherished. Even during his last stretch, one would ask him, “How you doing Dad/Tom?” … His response was always “I’m so good I can hardly stand it!” We’ll miss you, Dad. You were brilliant, full of integrity, honesty, good humor, a great friend and some would even say; “a true southern gentleman.”
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, William “Billy” Ross and Alma Ross. He is survived by his brother, Mike Ross and wife Beverly (nephews Sean & Justin); his sons, Chris Ross and wife, Tena; Kevin Ross and wife, Jennifer; Dave Ross and wife, Melissa; his grandkids, Daniel Ross and wife, Lindsey; Michael Ross; Abby Ross; Gage Ross; and great-granddaughter, Eloise Ross; and brother-in-law, Charles Hillis and wife, Dottie (nephews Phil, Lee & Ed).
A memorial service will be held celebrating Tom’s life, at a later date to be announced. The family thanks you for your prayers during this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in memory of Tom be made to the Bozeman Symphony and/or to Bozeman Health Foundation c/o Hospice.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.
A memorial service will be held celebrating Tom’s life, at a later date to be announced. The family thanks you for your prayers during this time.
Commented