Ellen Marie Hargrave Bradley (Cookie) was born on January 12, 1957 in Baytown, Texas to the late Tom and Geraldine Hargrave. She grew up in LaPorte, Texas and later moved to Baytown, Texas. She gained her wings on May 7, 2020 due to a long battle of cancer.
Cookie received Christ at an early age. She became a member of The Phileo Church in Houston, Texas.
Cookie graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1975. She then went to Lee College and obtained her certificate in Graphic Printing. She worked at Ridgway’s over 10 years. She then worked at Houston ISD in the printing department.
Cookie was loved by everyone. She was sweet and will give anyone her last. She loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed baking and doing crafts with her grandchildren.
Cookie is preceded in death by her parents Tom and Geraldine Hargrave; brother Aubrey Cunningham and grandson Jasiah Slaughter.
Cookie leaves to cherish her memories, husband Cecil Riggins; son Bobby Bradley (Puncho); daughters Sharetha (Sissy) (Bryon) Fontenot and Janae (Nae Nae) Bradley (Marcus); grandchildren Devonte (Nadia), Alajah, Elijah, Christen (Chris), LaBryon, Jacory, Harvey Jr., (Janyia), two special children that she took in as her own grandchildren Royalty and Ka’stacieon; brothers Charles (Adrienne) Hargrave, Jerry (Ching)(Shonda) Hargrave, Robert Horton; god parents Kenneth Simon and Eunice Mae McAllister; and host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Cookie will definitely be missed!
Services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at
Robey Funeral Home, 403 W. Sterling Ave. Baytown, TX 77520
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and service to follow immediately after.
** Mask must be worn due to COVID
