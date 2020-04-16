Betty Sue Lovett passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. She will be laid to rest April 20, 2020 at 2 p.m., a private graveside service will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rolling brook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Those who would like to view the live stream video of the service may do so at the Navarre Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook Page @ https://www.facebook.com/NavarreFuneral/
Betty Sue Lovett, 87, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born in Trenton, Tennessee on February 19, 1933. Her parents Georgia and Ross Odell Halford. She was married to Charles Everett Lovett.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She like to play Bingo, eat out and relax with a puzzle book. She made beautiful blankets and tablecloths from crochet that she would often give away.
She took pleasure in cooking large feasts for the holiday meals and her family and friends would rave about her homemade fudge and yeast rolls.
She was a member of Cody Baptist Church of Baytown.
She was preceded in death by her parents Georgia and Ross Halford, her husband Charles Everett Lovett, one son, Tracey Odell Jobe and a granddaughter Tiffanee Daniels; two brothers Ross Halford and James Halford; sister-n-law Gladys Halford and brother-n-laws Jimmy Detro and Sonny Findlay.
She is survived by her sister, Rita Findlay and sister-n-law Anita Halford, son Gayle Eugene Jobe, two daughters Rebecca McKenzie and Connie Manchester, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She will be laid to rest April 20, 2020 at 2 p.m., a private graveside service will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rolling brook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521.
Those who would like to view the live stream video of the service may do so at the Navarre Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook Page @ https://www.facebook.com/NavarreFuneral/
Commented