Mr. Solon Lee Roan Jr., affectionately known as (S.L.) passed away June 1, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday June 6, 2020 at Mt Rose Missionary Baptist Church 1132 Carver St. Baytown, Texas 77520. The viewing will be from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m., with the funeral starting at 2 p.m. (FAMILY ONLY). Due to COVID-19 face masks are required and your temperature will be checked.
Professional services are entrusted to: Alexander's Mortuary, 410 Battlebell Rd., Highlands, TX 77520
(281) 642-0401
"Where We Celebrate Life"
