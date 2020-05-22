Nelda Ruth Powell Merryman, 59, of Crosby, Texas was suddenly called home Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born July 14, 1960 in Baytown and moved to Crosby in 1980. Visitation will be held at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr, Baytown, TX 77521 on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Service will be held at Central Baptist Church, 1800 King St, Baytown, TX 77520 on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Beau Rosser officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clark and Judy Powell; maternal grandparents Roy and Eunice Mullinax; paternal grandparents W.P. and Anna Clemetta Lamb, and Virgil Paul Powell; and two special pastors’ wives who were her namesakes, Nelda Ruth Brumley and Nelda Ruth Gardner.
Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, Darrell Merryman; daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Travis Staudt, Jennifer and Andrew Franklin, and Kathryn and Melvin Butcher Jr; grandsons Aiden, Tyler and Dylan Franklin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carla Powell, Janna and D.L. Sims, Deana and William (Mange) Lewellyn; aunts, Gail Stewart, Linda Bostic and Joyce Mullinax; many nieces and nephews along with their families; and special family friends.
Visitation will be held at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr, Baytown, TX 77521 on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Service will be held at Central Baptist Church, 1800 King St, Baytown, TX 77520 on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Beau Rosser officiating.
The pallbearers will be nephews, Jeremy Lewellyn, Jayme Lewellyn, Caleb Sims, Jeffrey (Bo) Lewellyn, Elijah Sims, and sons-in-law Andrew Franklin, Melvin Butcher Jr., and Travis Staudt.
Graveside service will follow at Sterling-White Cemetery, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, TX 77562.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to Central Baptist Church of Baytown or to Second Baptist Church of Highlands.
