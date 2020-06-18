Maudie Sue Roberts passed away on June 11, 2020.
Maudie Sue Roberts of Beach City, Texas passed away on June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband W.W. (Bill) Roberts and survived by two sons and three grandchildren.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Maudie Sue Roberts passed away on June 11, 2020.
Maudie Sue Roberts of Beach City, Texas passed away on June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband W.W. (Bill) Roberts and survived by two sons and three grandchildren.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented