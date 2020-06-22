David E. Fullen passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel with services concluding thereafter. Due to current Covid restrictions for Harris county, all attendees are required to have a mask.
David E. Fullen, 48, of Baytown, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence.
David was born August 10, 1971 in Baytown, to parents; Joseph and Marcella McCormick Fullen, and has been a lifelong resident of Baytown.
He was a graduate of Lee High School class of1989, attended Lee College, an operator for Chevron Phillips, and attended Faith Family.
David also enjoyed collecting guns, wood working, and fishing
Mr. Fullen was preceded in death by his father Joe Fullen and grandparents Buster and Grazia McCormick and Cary and Malvinee Fullen.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years Gail Ann Follmar Fullen, daughter Emily Fullen, son Ryan Fullen, mother Marcella McCormick Fullen, brothers Michael Fullen and wife Cyndi and Joe Fullen and wife Elizabeth, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
