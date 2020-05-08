Laura Mae Roberson Chassion, 64, passed away on April 25, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. She was born to the late Willie (Fender Bender) Roberson and Willie Mae Roberson on June 11, 1955.
Sister Laura attended and graduated from Robert E. Lee in 1973. She also attended San Jacinto College, Lee College, and Grambling State University from 1973-1976.
For over 31 years, she shared her anointing as a church musician for numerous churches in both Texas and Louisiana. She also shared her passion for giving by creating the Mary’s Baby Shower program, which lended help to many young mothers.
She will be remembered for her sweet spirit, constant conversation and infectious and encouraging love.
Sister Laura leaves to carry her many memories and life inspirations to her brother Mozell Roberson and family; her two nephews Odell (Ja'Net) and Nathan Roberson; great nephews Odell Roberson, Jr. and Kristian Roberson; sisters Cynthia Lynn and Danedda R. Hill; her four god children Kristin and Monica Bowie, Mrs. Cecily (Marcus) Destin, and Sam (Aliece) Daniels; two grand god children Jalin Williams and Chloe Smith; nanny’s sweet babies Jasmine and Bryson Harris, Cadence Whitfield and Micah Destin, Zyria Boone, Alivia Roberson, Braedyn Roberson, and a truck load of other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church members, from Texas to Louisiana.
