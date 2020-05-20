William Joe Eaton

William (Willie) Joe Eaton, 43, of Baytown Texas passed away on May 17, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1976 to parents Joe Paul and Tonya Thibodaux Eaton. The family will welcome friends for a visitation on Friday May 22, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Crespo & Jirrels funeral home, 6123 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521. Donations can be made to Victory Baptist Church RU Program. https://rurecovery.com/
Willie attended school in Baytown, Goodrich, and Livingston School Districts. He played baseball for Central Little League and football for Cedar Bayou Jr High before leaving Baytown.
Willie worked in the industrial field as a CDL Driver in the Houston area for many years.
Willie was an avid fisher and a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
He was preceded in death by his father Joe Paul Eaton. Those were to cherish his memory are his mother, Tonya Thibodaux Eaton, brothers Dustin Jessie Eaton and wife Cari Larie and Christopher Paul Eaton and wife Cassandra Lyn; nieces and nephews, Troy Edward Duvall, Ashley A. Eaton, Jesse P. Eaton, Skylar L. Newton, Roslyn R. Eaton, Ireland E. Eaton, and Dacey L. Eaton, and grandmother, Betty Pennington Coker; as well as numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family will welcome friends for a visitation on Friday May 22, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Crespo & Jirrels funeral home, 6123 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521.
Donations can be made to Victory Baptist Church RU Program. https://rurecovery.com/
