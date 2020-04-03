Anita Hernandez passed away December 30, 2020. Visitation will be on Monday, April the 6, 2020 from 1 to 8 p.m., at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. The burial will be on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Anita Hernandez, 53, of Baytown, passed away December 30, 2020.
She was born in Baytown, Texas on October 25, 1966 to Rey and Stella Jimenez. She was married to Paul Humphrey Hernandez for 26 years.
Anita was known for always putting others first and caring for others. She loved her family and friends and was well known for being the sweetest, nicest, person with a kind soul.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Estella Jimenez; her aunt, Jenny Aguero; and sisters-in-law, Janie Flores and Leah Munos.
She is survived by her son, Johnny Hernandez; daughter, Leticia Hernandez and husband Terrence LaViene; grandchildren, Lisett and Jaden; dad, Reymundo Jimenez; sister, Natalie Jimenez; brothers, Paul Jimenez, Greg Jimenez and wife Nadia, and Gerald Jimenez as well as nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, April the 6, 2020 from 1 to 8 p.m., at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521.
The burial will be on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Commented