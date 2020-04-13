Joseph Ledet Sr. died Saturday, April 11, 2020. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Frazier Funeral Home, 7623 Harrison Street, Baytown, Texas 77521. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic and the practice of Social Distancing only 10 people will be allowed at a time for viewing. Services entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home, 7623 Harrison Street, Baytown, Texas 77521 (281) 426-5579 website: www.frazierfuneralbaytown.com
Joseph Ledet Sr. died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Houston Methodist Hospital Baytown at the age of 67 years, known by many as (Joe).
Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Frazier Funeral Home, 7623 Harrison Street, Baytown, Texas 77521.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic and the practice of Social Distancing only 10 people will be allowed at a time for viewing. Services entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home, 7623 Harrison Street, Baytown, Texas 77521 (281) 426-5579 website: www.frazierfuneralbaytown.com
Commented