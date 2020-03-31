Laura L. Dowden passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. A private celebration of life was held.
Laura L. Dowden, age 63, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends in Highlands, Texas on March 3, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.
Laura is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Jack Dowden, her three beloved children, Melissa (Ed) Smith, Chris (Ilea) Dowden, Danielle (Robert) Sneed, eight grandchildren, many siblings and extended family and friends.
Family was the most important thing to Laura. She is known for doing her share of sewing, baking, and cooking for those she loved. She will always be remembered for her strength, kindness, generosity, hard work, and helping hand to everyone around her. There is not a person she met that did not love her bright eyes and big smile. Laura will be dearly missed and forever an angel in our hearts.
A private celebration of life was held.
