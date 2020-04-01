Marjorie Ciruti Williamson passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. There will be a private family funeral service and interment in Houston National Cemetery.
Marjorie Ciruti Williamson passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020, which was her 82nd birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Williamson, her parents Manuel and Rosa Ciruti of Baytown and brother Lon Norwood Ciruti, also of Baytown.
Marjorie was born on March 30, 1938 in Baytown, Texas. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, then attended Baylor University where she was active in her Athenian sorority and nominated as a Baylor Beauty. She graduated from Howard Payne University, where she was a Homecoming Queen.
She attended Wooster Baptist Church faithfully with her parents, where she developed a deep, abiding faith in God. She continually grew in Christ and shared her faith, always striving to set a Christ-like example to others. She was an accomplished musician with a beautiful voice, and spent most of her adult years serving in various Southern Baptist churches across Texas as soloist, choir member, pianist and organist.
Marjorie had a long, successful career as an educator, specializing in early childhood education and literacy. She was an early pioneer of the Head Start program in Texas, as her passion was helping disadvantaged children establish a foundation and love for learning in Texas public schools. She also helped start and run private, faith-based schools, taught classes at San Jacinto Junior College to future classroom teachers, and held training programs to young mothers-to-be.
After marrying her loving husband, David, she desired to move back to Baytown to re-establish connections with her extended family, friends and church, and be closer to her son and daughter. Upon his retirement, they moved to Horseshoe Bay to a home overlooking Lake LBJ. Marjorie and David became active in that community and church, and she joined the Federated Women’s Club of Texas, where she became State President in 2008 and earned special recognition from Governor Rick Perry for her philanthropic work.
After her health began to decline, she and David moved back to the Houston area where he remained a faithful and loving caregiver to Marjorie until his death.
Marjorie is survived by her son Jeff Woodruff, his wife Sharon, Daughter Jana Parra, grandchildren Rachel Woodruff Meguess and husband Scotty, Jr., Anna Woodruff, Matthew Parra and great-grandson Scotty Meguess III, Stepson Luke Williamson and wife Kristin and their children Kelsey, Anslee and Morgan.
We will miss her presence in our lives. She was a daughter, sister, wife, friend, teacher, singer, musician and writer, but most importantly, she was Mom and Grandmom.
