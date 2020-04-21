Barbara Jean Richardson passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Interment will be privately held in at Houston National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas 77562.
Barbara Jean Richardson, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1938 in Port Arthur, Texas to Joseph Stelly and Azelete Stelly.
Barbara was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Highlands Texas.
She grew up in Port Arthur and graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in 1957.
After graduating from Port Arthur Business College with a Secretarial Certificate of Completion she worked various positions until February of 1966 when she married Bill Richardson and moved to the Houston area. She had been a resident of Channelview for 52 years.
She was a big fan of the Houston Astros and the Dallas Cowboys. Barbara was a wonderful mother and wife that missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Azelete Stelly; and brothers, Larry Stelly and Gary Stelly.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years, William (Bill) Richardson; children, Bonnie Richardson and Neil Richardson; sister, Jo Faulk; and a host of extended family and friends.
Interment will be privately held in at Houston National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas 77562.
Commented