Billie Sue Sellers Frost, longtime Baytown resident, passed peacefully into the Lord's presence forever on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her current home in McKinney, Texas.
Billie was born on January 12, 1933 in Nashville, Tennessee, to Hugh Douglas Sellers and Martha King Eller Sellers.
She married Harvey Edward Frost on June 19, 1953 in Nashville. Through 66 years of marriage, they
lived in Nashville, the Rio Grande Valley, Baytown, San Angelo, and most recently McKinney.
Billie was predeceased by her husband Harvey; she is survived by her older brother Robert Sellers, and her four daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren Susan Frost Harbaugh and husband Michael;
Jean Frost Martin and husband Bruce; Martha Frost Anderson and husband Steve; and Marilyn Frost Irwin and husband Robert; grandchildren Aaron Harbaugh, Jana Cozart, Daniel Harbaugh, David
Harbaugh, Katelyn Pareja, Julie Harbaugh and Joel Harbaugh; Jeana Martin, Douglas Martin, Michael Martin; Elizabeth Waller, Stephen Anderson, Cathleen Anderson, Matthew Anderson; Jennifer Martir, Nicole Irwin, Joshua Profitt, Robert Irwin, Jr., their husbands and wives; and thirteen great grandchildren.
A private celebration of our Momma's life is being planned. We love you, Momma, and we'll see you in the morning!
