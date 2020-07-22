Anna Josephine Holmes Taylor passed away July 17, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Frazier Funeral Home, 7623 Harrison Street, Baytown, Texas. Viewing begins at 9 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and the practice of social distancing only 10 people allowed in the chapel at a time. Services entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home, 7623 Harrison St. Baytown, TX. 77521. (281) 426-5579 www.frazierfuneralbaytown.com
Anna Josephine Holmes Taylor was the oldest of six children to the late Bernest and Stella Holmes on August 2, 1948 in Baytown, Texas. Anna Jo attended George Washington Carver from 1st-12th grade. She graduated from Lee College with an Associate’s degree in Accounting.
