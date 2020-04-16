Eddie Lee Cowins Sr. passed away on April 14, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.
Eddie Lee Cowins Sr. 58 years old passed away on April 14, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Jennifer Cowins, for 40 years. His pride and joy were his five children and nine grandchildren.
Eddie had an infectious laugh, a zest for having a good time and a gift of making everyone feel like family.
Eddie will be greatly missed. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer Cowins, mother Sadie Sims, and his children Nikki Sanusi (Deen), Eddie Cowins Jr. (Nayariz), Tremika Johnson (Reginald), Angel Cowins and Tevian Cowins, his grandchildren Deambre, Nylee, Nicholas, Eddie III, Noah, Jaliyah, Taylor, Reginald III, and Shemar; his sisters Melissa Cowins, Brenda Cowins, and Martha Cowins and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and other family members and friends including his friends of Central Baptist Church where he was employed for close to 40 years.
