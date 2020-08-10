Magdalena (Maggie) Lerma passed away on August 7, 2020. Services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1907 Carolina Ave., Baytown, Texas 77520, beginning with visitation at 9 a.m., followed by the Rosary at 10 a.m. and the Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. officiated by Rev. Edmund Duarte. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, Baytown, Texas.
Magdalena (Maggie) Lerma, 79, of Baytown, Texas, known as Maggie, passed away on August 7, 2020. She was born in Raymondville, Texas, to Luis and Josefina Castillo on August 18, 1940. She was married to Frank C. Lerma for more than 47 years.
