Roy Donnie Badgett went to be with his Lord on June 8, 2020 in Spring, Texas. He was born on January 2, 1928 in Pelly, Texas. He was the middle of five children born to George Henry and Lola Irene Badgett. His brothers were George Henry Jr., Robert Earl, Kenneth Eugene, and Herschel Ray Sr.
Donnie is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Dorothy. His other family members are his beloved daughter Roilyn Lentz and husband Douglas; granddaughters Brittany Raiford and husband Bradley and Kaitlyn Beck and husband John; and great-grandchildren Beckett, Sebastian, and Rowan Raiford. He also has numerous nephews, nieces, grand nephews, and grand nieces.
Donnie graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas in 1947 and attended Lee College before beginning his working career in the Pelly oil fields. In 1952, he began his career with Humble Oil Company (Exxon) in Baytown. He was drafted into the Army in 1954 where he served two years as a MP in Lompoc, California. He resumed his career at the Humble Refinery in Baytown upon his discharge in 1956. He retired from Exxon after a 31 year career in 1983 as a Sr. Section Supervisor in the Turnaround and Construction Department of the Mechanical Division.
He loved spending time with family and friends, and maintaining the house and property he and Dorothy bought in Dayton, Texas in 1986. He enjoyed training and racing quarter horses and thoroughbreds during his leisure time. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father-in-law Henry Gillum. Donnie was an active member of the Exxon Annuitants Club in Baytown.
Donnie will be greatly missed, fondly remembered and forever loved by those of us fortunate enough to have known him.
Funeral services will be held at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home on Garth Rd. on Friday, June 12, 2020. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery on Garth Rd. All those that wish to honor Donnie’s memory are invited to attend.
Commented