Ruth Jerri Castle Brown passed away on April 10, 2020. Visitation will be on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Frazier Funeral Home 7623 Harrison, Baytown, TX 77521. Due to COVID-19 and government regulations, only 10 people will be allowed into the funeral home at a time to view. Services entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home, 7623 Harrison Street, Baytown, Texas 77521 (281) 426-5579 website: www.frazierfuneralbaytown.com
Honoring and cherishing her memories are husband Samuel Brown; children Consuela Evans, Leonard Evans and Brandon Evans; stepdaughter Constance Brown; stepsons Devin (Darlene) Brown, and Justin Brown; eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren; siblings Patrick (Sandra) Dennis, Preston Williams, Elvis Jamerson, Ricky (Tiny) Durio, and Abe (Mary) Fontenot, Stella Dennis, and Lenora Jamerson.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents Ethel Dennis Jamerson, Irma and William Castle; siblings Emily (Sue) Frank, Violet Castle Sanders, Irma Jean Dennis, Wilford (Tiddy) Green and Bruce Jamerson.
