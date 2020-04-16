Alexander Michael Bocksnick left his earthly life on Friday, April 10, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 situation, a celebration of Alex’s most awesome life, will be held in near the future. We ask that you come prepared to share your stories of Alex, shed tears, laugh with joy, raise a glass, and remember this extraordinary young man. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Alexander Michael Bocksnick, fondly known as AB to his crew, left his earthly life on Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 6, 1998, Alex and his family moved to Baytown in 2001, and at the ripe ole age of three, Baytown became his home.
He attended Pumphrey Elementary and Gentry Junior Schools, was a proud graduate of the class of 2016 from Ross S. Sterling High School, and was currently finishing his course work at Lee College.
An avid athlete from a young age, Alex played soccer for the Baytown Saints Youth Soccer League, football for the Baytown Optimist Tigers, and little league for a number of teams at Baytown West. He went on to play football and basketball at Gentry and Sterling. Basketball ultimately being the love of his life (much to the chagrin of neighbors, as he hosted many a rambunctious game in the driveway of our home), he quickly earned a spot on the varsity team and became a proud letterman. Alex also played AAU Select Basketball for the Bayou City Select Bulls, giving him the opportunity to travel, and play with some of the finest young athletes in the sport. He was fortunate to be mentored by a host of wonderful coaches who helped shape Alex into the disciplined young man that he was.
In addition to participating in sports, and much to the bewilderment of many, he had a love for the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Boston Celtics. Only time would tell if he would have become a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, as he thought Tom Brady was the GOAT, yet described Brady’s trade to the Bucs as the worst day of his life.
Alex is lovingly survived by his momma / creator / biggest champion, Tracey Wallace Bocksnick, and stepfather Tommy Mason; his father Mike Bocksnick and stepmother, Melanie of League City; beloved big sister and confidant, Krista Bocksnick and spouse Carl Ikegami, along with niece Eva and nephew Ronan of Tempe, Arizona; bonus brothers Jhon Lojo of League City, Fox Mason of San Diego, California; Trevor Mason of La Porte, Texas; and the by the love of his life, Iris Lupian of Baytown. Alex will also be missed by his grandparents, Bill and Dee Black of Salem, Oregon; aunt Lori Black of Salem, Oregon, and aunt Kathy and uncle Troy Schwartz of Flower Mound, Texas; along with cousins McKenna and Nicholas Williams, and Jensen Schwartz. Last, but certainly not least, his faithful four-legged companion and fur baby, Franklin.
Alex was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Bea Wallace, and Gary Bocksnick.
Alex never met a stranger, he loved a good steak and Chic-fil-a, was fearless and full of life, selfless to those who were in need, loved to travel and have adventures, and was the life of every party (and there are videos to prove it). He will never be forgotten, as he left his unique impression on the lives of his extended “chosen family” of brothers and sisters too numerous to mention by name, as well as bonus “moms and dads” who loved him unabashedly. His megawatt smile, quick wit, and love for life will be deeply missed by all of us who loved him. We may never be whole again, but we will always be proud of the man he was.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
