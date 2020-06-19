Joan Lee Majors went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, June 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Rollingbrook Fellowship in Baytown, Texas, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10 a.m., and will be officiated by Pastor Bill Yowell.
Joan Lee Majors, 75, of Baytown, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, June 16, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at Rollingbrook Fellowship in Baytown, Texas, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10 a.m., and will be officiated by Pastor Bill Yowell.
Joan was born in Columbia, Mississippi, to Forrest and Maybell Magee on June 30, 1944.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Maybell; brothers, Truett Magee and Earl Magee; and sisters Ruby McCullough, Janeen Weatherford, and Williece Douglas.
Joan is survived by Jack Majors, her loving husband of 57 years; her son and daughter-in-law Paul and Rhonda Majors of Baytown and brother-in-law Jamie Douglas of Baytown. Joan is also survived by seven nieces, six nephews and her step grandchildren, Zoey Henderson and Caleb Henderson. Joan will also be missed by her faithful, four-legged companion, Lucy Mae Majors.
Joan used her talents in church and in education. She taught four year olds at Eastside Baptist Church for ten years. She taught at Roberson Autistic School and then taught for Goose Creek CISD in Special Needs classrooms until retirement. She also assisted in the family business, Automotive Machine Shop, established in 1979.
Joan had a passion for missions. She oversaw “Bibles for Vietnam” in her Sunday School Department. Through her efforts over 150 churches were started.
Joan will be remembered for gentle kindness, passion for education and her love for God.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Methodist Hospital and Harbor Hospice for their support in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rollingbrook Fellowship – Bibles for Asia or Harbor Hospice.
