Ocie Lee (O.L.) Woods Jr., 81, of Baytown, Texas, passed away April 8, 2020. He was born in Baytown, Texas on November 20, 1938 to Ocie L. Woods Sr. and Jewel Dickerson Woods.
He was married to Barbara Ann Sheffield Woods for 39 years. Ocie L. Woods was retired from Local Pipefitter Union #211. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Woods, Mom, Jewel Woods, Dad, Ocie L. Woods Sr., son, Michael Woods, and brother, Gayle Woods.
He is survived by one sister, Judy Staner of Anahuac, two sons, Mark Woods of Baytown, Matthew and Wife Kim Woods of Crosby, two grandchildren, Ashley Woods of Houston and Matthew Woods Jr. and wife Chelsea of Crosby, one great grandchild Weston Woods.
Special thanks to the staff at Focused Care at Cedar Bayou for the great care.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Cedarcrest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Rd, Baytown, Texas 77520. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to American Heart Association. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
