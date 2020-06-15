Dr. Larry Joseph Christensen, DVM beloved Veterinarian and owner of Baytown Animal Hospital passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service to honor his life will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. To view full obituary and leave a condolence for the family please visit www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Larry Joseph Christensen, 72, beloved Veterinarian and owner of Baytown Animal Hospital passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Betty Christensen; son, Larry Joseph Christensen, Jr. and wife Julie; grandchildren, Jack, Carter, and Charley; brothers, Donnie, David, and Bobby; numerous loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service to honor his life will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521.
