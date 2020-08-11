Kenneth Eugene Moore went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Services have been entrusted to Earthman Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Earthman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cedar Bayou Grace UMC, 3700 N. Highway 146, Baytown, TX beginning at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Kenneth’s name to Cedar Bayou Grace UMC to benefit the Curt's Kitchen ministry.
Kenneth Eugene Moore, 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 6, 2020, and to be reunited with his wife of 62 years, Lavon, who he cared for many years before her passing in 2018. Ken was born in Mt. Vernon, Texas on August 11, 1935. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School, class of '53 where he met Lavon. Ken and Lavon moved to Baytown in 1957, where they both worked for the Baytown Sun. Ken left the Sun and worked at USI Chemicals in Deer Park, Texas from the late 60’s to the early 90’s as an operator and operations supervisor. Prior to his recent battle with cancer, Ken was an active member at Cedar Bayou Grace UMC where he enjoyed the fellowship of the monthly Men’s Breakfast and the Old Time Religion church services. Ken was an active volunteer at Curt’s Kitchen where he created lasting friendships while giving back to his community. Ken loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and had a special gift for repairing almost anything. Although Ken enjoyed many things outdoors, his true love was spending time with his family. Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife Lavon, his parents, Jessie Lee Moore and Willie Frances Yancey, and his only siblings, brothers Dee Yancey Moore and Allen Moore. Kenneth is survived by his daughter Melanie Moore Laughlin of Baytown, son Russell Moore and his wife Deanne of Baton Rouge, LA, grandchildren, Reagan Dru Goza and husband Calvin of Denham Springs, LA, Kelsey Lynn Laughlin of Baytown, Madison Shea Malaschak and husband Scott of Covington, LA, Lindsey Kate Lopez and husband Matt of Mont Belvieu, Tyler Reese Laughlin of Baytown; great-grandchildren, Jayden Cole Lopez, Marshall Cole Goza, Drake Anthony Lopez, Bryce Andrew Laughlin, Mabry Dru Goza and Brody Hayes Lopez.
